AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaVenture from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AquaVenture currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of WAAS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. 297,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,251. AquaVenture has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AquaVenture will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 615,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 359,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 119,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

