Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $28.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aprea Therapeutics an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APRE. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of APRE stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,336. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.69. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $44.30.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.88) by $0.59. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christian S. Schade acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vantage I. L.P. Versant acquired 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Insiders purchased a total of 613,500 shares of company stock worth $9,202,500 in the last ninety days.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.