Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Trading Up 7.6%

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s share price rose 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96, approximately 354,040 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 99,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

