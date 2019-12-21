Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.15-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.389-1.403 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.76. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $46.70. The company has a market capitalization of $850.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APOG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

