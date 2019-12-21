APIS (APIS) Reaches Market Cap of $4.53 Million

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, APIS has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One APIS token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. APIS has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $544,684.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000614 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About APIS

APIS (CRYPTO:APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,964,323,180 tokens. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official . The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

