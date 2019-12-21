APIS (APIS) Market Cap Tops $4.59 Million

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One APIS token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX. Over the last week, APIS has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. APIS has a total market cap of $4.59 million and $918,843.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013570 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000612 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,964,323,180 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official . APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

