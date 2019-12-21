APA Group (ASX:APA) Insider Purchases A$54,655.00 in Stock

APA Group (ASX:APA) insider Peter Wasow purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$10.93 ($7.75) per share, with a total value of A$54,655.00 ($38,762.41).

ASX:APA opened at A$11.70 ($8.30) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion and a PE ratio of 47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.22. APA Group has a 52-week low of A$8.37 ($5.94) and a 52-week high of A$11.85 ($8.40). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$11.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from APA Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. APA Group’s payout ratio is currently 192.62%.

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas-fired power stations, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, and wind farms.

