Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.00

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.00 and traded as high as $88.89. Anixter International shares last traded at $87.87, with a volume of 456,221 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Anixter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.34%. Anixter International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anixter International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anixter International news, CFO Ted A. Dosch sold 10,205 shares of Anixter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $679,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mccleary Alice 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Anixter International during the second quarter worth about $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Anixter International by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

