Analysts Set Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Target Price at $5.06

Shares of Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIVX. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.90. 414,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.49. Livexlive Media has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $7.23.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 101.81% and a negative return on equity of 501.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livexlive Media will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVX. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Livexlive Media during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 8.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 414,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 98,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

