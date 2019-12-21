Analysts Set Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target at $58.67

Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $55.56. 1,746,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,856. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93. Catalent has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $137,730.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,555 shares of company stock worth $7,661,578. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 115.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.