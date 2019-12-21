Analysts Set AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Target Price at $11.00

Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of AC Immune from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the second quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AC Immune by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AC Immune during the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. 356,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.08. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.34.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. AC Immune had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Analysts predict that AC Immune will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.