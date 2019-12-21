Analysts Anticipate AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) to announce $29.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the highest is $29.80 million. AxoGen reported sales of $23.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $107.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $108.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $133.73 million, with estimates ranging from $132.00 million to $136.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.82% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million.

Several research firms have commented on AXGN. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of AxoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

AXGN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. 684,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The company has a market cap of $678.08 million, a PE ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. AxoGen has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $25.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,947,000 after acquiring an additional 208,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 93,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 88,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AxoGen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,878,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AxoGen by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 156,476 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.