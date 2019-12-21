American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.72. 347,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,588. The firm has a market cap of $167.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.44.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 1,087.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 29.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

