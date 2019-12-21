Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amcor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Amcor stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,874,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,623. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Amcor had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 75.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 83,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Amcor by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amcor by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 390,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

