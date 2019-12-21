AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Gap Down to $4.69

Shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.69. AMBEV S A/S shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 8,535,000 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.90 price target (down previously from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. AMBEV S A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.