Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,173.82.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,786.50. 4,478,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $888.61 billion, a PE ratio of 88.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,770.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,816.57. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,996 shares of company stock worth $17,496,550 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. United Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 58.6% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $203,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

