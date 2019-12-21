Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €165.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ETR:AAD traded up €1.60 ($1.86) on Friday, hitting €131.80 ($153.26). The company had a trading volume of 10,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949. Amadeus FiRe has a 52 week low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a 52 week high of €132.80 ($154.42). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €118.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €112.83.

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

