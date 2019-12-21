Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.83

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.83 and traded as high as $39.13. Altus Group shares last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 162,627 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Altus Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 478.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.30.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$136.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$135.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Group Ltd will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 740.74%.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

