AltaCorp Capital Upgrades NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) to “Outperform”

AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $5.80 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of NYSE NEX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. 3,156,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,123. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.38. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

