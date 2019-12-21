Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) VP Bing Xue Sells 8,496 Shares

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $13.96 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $342.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 117,917 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.5% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 825,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 50,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

