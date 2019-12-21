Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives $24.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 14.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 259,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 75,516 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,890,000.

Shares of ATI remained flat at $$20.56 on Monday. 3,657,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,044. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

