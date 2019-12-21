Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its price objective reduced by Northland Securities from $7.40 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $251,550.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,550 shares of company stock worth $673,443. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth $161,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

