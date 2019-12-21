Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Africa Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.90. Africa Oil shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 25,206 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Africa Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. It holds interests primarily in the East African Rift Basin. The company also holds an interest in a producing asset in deep-water Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp.

