Aergo Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.18 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, GOPAX and Hotbit. Aergo has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aergo has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.01185907 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00119036 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aergo

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,934,838 tokens. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo . The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO

Aergo Token Trading

Aergo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

