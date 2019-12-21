AdEx (ADX) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One AdEx token can now be bought for about $0.0804 or 0.00001116 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Gatecoin, Huobi and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $6.82 million and $140,563.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00187547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.01218488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119220 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Binance, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin, Upbit, Liqui, Huobi and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.