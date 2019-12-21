Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.09% and a negative return on equity of 205.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

