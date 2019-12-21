ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Price Tops $0.0100 on Exchanges

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $827,817.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034469 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 103,267,385 coins and its circulating supply is 83,125,375 coins. ADAMANT Messenger's official website is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

