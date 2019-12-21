Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.08-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $133-140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.97 million.Actuant also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.68-0.81 EPS.

NASDAQ:EPAC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.23. 1,485,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.24. Actuant has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actuant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

