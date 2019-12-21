Acer Therapeutics’ (ACER) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.95.

NASDAQ:ACER opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

