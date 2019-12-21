Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $220.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.24.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.10. 4,148,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,991. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.21, for a total value of $493,214.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,638,549.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 138,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 5,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

