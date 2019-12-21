Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Gap Up to $2.56

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.56. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 7,796,075 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACST shares. ValuEngine downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $174.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACST. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.