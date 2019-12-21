Absolute Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $27,836.00 and approximately $2,206.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Absolute has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00068488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00058503 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00603839 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00248399 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004941 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00087280 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005176 BTC.

About Absolute

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

