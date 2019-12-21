$91.16 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post $91.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.01 million and the lowest is $90.31 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $82.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $309.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.47 million to $310.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $339.74 million, with estimates ranging from $339.10 million to $340.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $52.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.53% and a negative return on equity of 99.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of SNCR stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,646. The company has a market capitalization of $205.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.45. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, CEO Glenn Lurie purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.