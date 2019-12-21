$5.81 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report sales of $5.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.83 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $22.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.86 billion to $23.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.93 billion to $23.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,939.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 115.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,824,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,965,000 after buying an additional 2,046,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,104,000 after buying an additional 1,172,955 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after buying an additional 1,161,260 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,995.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 818,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 779,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,472,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,611. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average of $55.26. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

