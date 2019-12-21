$5.57 Million in Sales Expected for Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) will report sales of $5.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.41 million and the highest is $5.88 million. Alcentra Capital reported sales of $6.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full-year sales of $23.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.58 million to $24.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $40.89 million, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $75.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alcentra Capital.
ABDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alcentra Capital by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 42,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alcentra Capital by 120.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 240,027 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcentra Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcentra Capital by 40.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABDC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,025. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. Alcentra Capital has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $117.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.56.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.29%.
Alcentra Capital Company Profile
Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.
