$5.57 Million in Sales Expected for Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) will report sales of $5.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.41 million and the highest is $5.88 million. Alcentra Capital reported sales of $6.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full-year sales of $23.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.58 million to $24.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $40.89 million, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $75.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alcentra Capital.

Get Alcentra Capital alerts:

ABDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

In other Alcentra Capital news, Director Edward Grebow acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $57,582.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,223.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alcentra Capital by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 42,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alcentra Capital by 120.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 240,027 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcentra Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcentra Capital by 40.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABDC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,025. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. Alcentra Capital has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $117.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.29%.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcentra Capital (ABDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcentra Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcentra Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.