$414.09 Million in Sales Expected for TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) will post $414.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $378.80 million and the highest is $454.80 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $290.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $383.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPIC. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,826,000 after acquiring an additional 748,204 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1,551.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 563,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 529,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 657,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 355,033 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,253,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 761,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 341,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

TPIC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. 498,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,335. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

