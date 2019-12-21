$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) will report $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.25 billion and the highest is $3.39 billion. Jacobs Engineering posted sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full year sales of $13.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.59 billion to $13.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of J stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $90.04. 1,389,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

