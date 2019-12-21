$251.41 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will report sales of $251.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.00 million. RPC reported sales of $376.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $925.40 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.10 price target on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

RES traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,707,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,963. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. RPC has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

