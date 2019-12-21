$20.15 Million in Sales Expected for Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) to announce sales of $20.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teligent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.20 million. Teligent reported sales of $16.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Teligent will report full year sales of $70.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.03 million to $70.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $86.95 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $88.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teligent.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Teligent had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 232.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLGT shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Teligent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLGT. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Teligent by 247.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Teligent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Teligent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teligent by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,713,824 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teligent by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

TLGT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,225. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.31. Teligent has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

