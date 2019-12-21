$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to announce $2.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.99 billion. CSX posted sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $11.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $12.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on CSX shares. Argus set a $82.00 price objective on CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CSX from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

In other CSX news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $234,553,941.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,140.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.18. 11,677,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,845,104. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.