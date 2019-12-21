$2.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) will announce $2.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the lowest is $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington reported sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $8.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.42 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 124.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.45. 1,864,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,809. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $81.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

