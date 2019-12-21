$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will post $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

SC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Santander cut Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:SC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.74. 1,654,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,310. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000.

Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

