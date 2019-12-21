$15.59 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) to report $15.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.62 million to $19.30 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,323.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $38.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.42 million to $42.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $103.86 million, with estimates ranging from $60.32 million to $156.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of KPTI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.35. 2,079,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,388. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.60.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 12,121 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $208,238.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 741,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,610. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 65.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

