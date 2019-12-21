$1.58 EPS Expected for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) will report earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.53. Voya Financial posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $7,503,516.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,373 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4,011.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,140,000 after buying an additional 4,554,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,322,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 908,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,247,000 after purchasing an additional 492,255 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1,477.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 506,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after purchasing an additional 474,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 738,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 393,948 shares during the period.

NYSE:VOYA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,047. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $63.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

