$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $5.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

AMC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.73. 4,213,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,174. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is 615.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,140,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

