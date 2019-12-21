$0.67 EPS Expected for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. QTS Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.61). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 49,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $2,519,679.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $3,049,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,625.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,526,399. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,102,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,161,000 after acquiring an additional 263,072 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,856,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,909,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,689,000 after acquiring an additional 36,075 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 917,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,194,000 after purchasing an additional 111,615 shares in the last quarter.

QTS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.80. 995,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,202. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.69%.

QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

