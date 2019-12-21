$0.60 EPS Expected for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mantech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. Mantech International reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mantech International.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $579.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.39 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

MANT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks downgraded Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mantech International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $728,820.00. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,706 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Mantech International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,436,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,581,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mantech International by 57.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after buying an additional 357,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mantech International by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,373,000 after buying an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mantech International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,871,000 after buying an additional 44,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.75. The company had a trading volume of 637,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,847. Mantech International has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

