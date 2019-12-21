$0.44 EPS Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $106.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on FR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,592.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 86,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

