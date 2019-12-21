$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.55 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBA. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $43.50 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

NYSE:RBA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,918. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 101.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

