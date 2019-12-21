$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Myriad Genetics reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.34 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on MYGN shares. Leerink Swann cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert acquired 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson acquired 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,721.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 18.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 64.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,261. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.90. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

